cronaca

China’s Yi Zhou Launching Metaverse Extract of Upcoming ‘Stars and Scars’ Movie (EXCLUSIVE)

by
1 April 2022
china’s-yi-zhou-launching-metaverse-extract-of-upcoming-‘stars-and-scars’-movie-(exclusive)


Chinese filmmaker, artist and influencer Yi Zhou has launched a cluster of companies that have begun making feature movies for the metaverse. Zhou, who departed China in 2011, trained in Paris and London, before settling in Rome for several years where she worked as an installation artist, fashion influencer for Chinese streaming site Tudou (now […]

%d bloggers like this: