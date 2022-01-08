china’s-zhang-yimou-will-be-the-first-to-direct-both-summer-and-winter-olympic-games-ceremonies

Acclaimed Chinese director Zhang Yimou will mastermind the opening and closing ceremonies for the 2022 Beijing Winter Olympic Games, state media said Friday. Rehearsals for the performances are currently underway, but given the shadow of COVID-19, the spectacle will be more curtailed than initially envisioned, reports cited Zhang as saying. In 2008, Zhang regaled the […]
