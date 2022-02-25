cronaca

Chinese Superstar Wu Jing Joins Jason Statham in Warner’s ‘Meg 2,’ Li Bingbing Exits the Mega-Shark Franchise (EXCLUSIVE)

25 February 2022
Wu Jing, the highest-grossing male actor of all time in China, will join British action star Jason Statham in Warner Bros.’s “Meg 2: The Trench,” sources close to the production have confirmed to Variety. The giant shark actioner, however, will be without Li Bingbing (“Transformers: Age of Extinction”). The Chinese actor, who played a female […]

