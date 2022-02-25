chinese-superstar-wu-jing-joins-jason-statham-in-warner’s-‘meg-2,’-li-bingbing-exits-the-mega-shark-franchise-(exclusive)

Wu Jing, the highest-grossing male actor of all time in China, will join British action star Jason Statham in Warner Bros.’s “Meg 2: The Trench,” sources close to the production have confirmed to Variety. The giant shark actioner, however, will be without Li Bingbing (“Transformers: Age of Extinction”). The Chinese actor, who played a female […]
Like this:
Like Loading...
Wu Jing, the highest-grossing male actor of all time in China, will join British action star Jason Statham in Warner Bros.’s “Meg 2: The Trench,” sources close to the production have confirmed to Variety. The giant shark actioner, however, will be without Li Bingbing (“Transformers: Age of Extinction”). The Chinese actor, who played a female […]
Condividi:
Like this: