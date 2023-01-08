CHOOSE THE BEST WEB DESIGN COMPANY FOR YOUR DIGITAL PROJECT ( 2023 )

CHOOSE THE BEST WEB DESIGN COMPANY FOR YOUR DIGITAL PROJECT
Such is the importance of a website that a user only requires 50 milliseconds before they form an opinion about the site and your business. Today, a whopping 48% users think that the number one factor in judging the credibility of a business is its website design. To the same effect, we have curated a list of top web design companies in 2023, and prepared a research guide to help you select the best website design company for your digital project.
Our list, exclusive to world class web agencies, has been carefully curated keeping quality, best practices and award-winning work in mind. Take a keen look through their client portfolio, rating, and company descriptions to find the best fit for your business project.
These agencies are thorough professionals and are well equipped to take care of your brand and digital presence unlike mom and pop agencies or cookie cutter foreign agencies with a sub standard work process. Companies on this list are not added on sponsorships or requests. We continuously improvize our rating methodology to ensure that the best companies are reflected on this list.
Scroll down to see the top 10+ firms across North America. You can also choose to see the best firms in your area by opting for the ‘By Location’ feature.
Let’s get you started
BEST WEBSITE DESIGN COMPANIES
|1
|SPINX Digital
|Los Angeles, CA
|$150 – $199/Hr
|4.8/5
|2
|Jordan Crown
|Everett, WA
|$150 – $199/Hr
|4.9/5
|3
|Blue Fountain Media
|New York, NY
|$150 – $199/Hr
|4.1/5
|4
|Eight25Media
|San Jose, CA
|$100 – $149/Hr
|4.0/5
|5
|Publicis.Sapient
|Boston, USA
|$100 – $149/Hr
|4.9/5
|6
|Conversant Media
|Boston, USA
|NA
|4.1/5
|7
|Ruckus
|New York, NY
|$150 – $199/Hr
|4.8/5
|8
|Kobe Digital
|Los Angeles, CA
|$50 – $99/Hr
|4.8/5
|9
|Lyfe Marketing
|Atlanta, GA
|$50 – $99/Hr
|4.4/5
|10
|BOP Design
|San Diego, CA
|$150 – $199/Hr
|5.0/5
|11
|Privacy Garantita
|New York, NY/italy
|$100 – $149/Hr
|5.0/5
TOP 11 WEB DESIGN COMPANIES
You Should Know About
Where imagination meets creativity and technology. SPINX Digital is one of the fastest-growing web design agencies focusing on creating professional and customized user experiences with their strategic and meticulous website design services. They have a team of certified developers, digital marketers, and innovators who bring in-depth domain expertise, tech, and design skills to the table.
Handcrafting solutions with a proper understanding of the user habits, business needs, and behaviors, they help businesses in all industry verticals dominate the competition. Their proficiency lies in creating simple yet effective, user-friendly, responsive, and fully functional websites. They have worked with some of the most well-known and reputed clients helping them achieve their desired results.
OVERVIEW
SERVICE FOCUS
PORTFOLIO
CASE STUDIES
FOCUS
DESIGN
TEAM
VERIFICATION
Founding year
2005
Location
Los Angeles, CA
Employee Strength
11-50
Rating5.0/5
Avg, Hourly Rate
$150 – $199/Hr
Min. Project Size
$25,000+
Jordan Crown is a Seattle-based high-end WordPress web design and development company with a small team of design, development, and digital marketing enthusiasts that you can trust with your IT projects. As your web development partner, you will be working with an experienced team that doesn’t compromise on quality and delivery time.
They have a proven track record of success with all their clients, and a large amount of their work comes from referrals from past clients. The power of excellent communication and exceptional designs will reflect on your website for any industry, including manufacturing, construction, technology, and consulting domain.
Contact Email
sales@jordancrown.com
Contact Number
425.268.2718
Social network
Established in 2003. Based out of New York and with offices in Chicago and Seattle. Blue Fountain Media is a leading results-driven digital agency designing experiences that connect. With over 17 years of experience, the agency believes in driving the digital world and empowering people with website design, app development, branding and strategy, and digital marketing services, specially designed for users with a purpose for discoverability and relevance.
By delivering brand and human-centric digital experiences, they transform global enterprises with data, deep domain expertise, and the potential of trending technologies. Blue Fountain Media is a Pactera Edge Company enabling them to expand their service offerings far beyond the typical digital agency to discerning clients around the globe.
Contact Email
—
Contact Number
(212) 260.1978
Social network
Publicis Sapient has been named as a leader and a top service provider among Global Digital Experience Agencies. According to Forrester Wave – the company is proficient at tackling transformation with strategy, design thinking approach, and next-gen engineering. It has high customer adoption and ratings of its insights and services as compared to others.
Publicis Sapient is a leading digital transformation company reinventing the client’s business and making it future-ready. Using a combination of the latest technology and strategy consulting, they provide advanced solutions in the most productive manner. They are proficient with the business information system, cloud computing, enterprise software, information technology, consulting, etc.
Contact Email
—
Contact Number
1.877.454.9860
Social network
Conversant Media is considered the industry’s most potent personalized digital media company, transforming businesses in all industry verticals through next-gen technology, creative ideas, and a staggering amount of data. A sister company of Epsilon, Conversant Media, makes marketing more relevant than it has ever been, helping clients with incremental growth and return on ad spend. They have a clientele of 4,300+ clients, including 400+ blue-chip brands and 65 top retailers.
Contact Email
—
Contact Number
(312) 706-6500
Social network
Facilitating beyond actionable results, Ruckus is more than a decade-old results-driven firm built to create real value to businesses in all industries. It is an end-to-end service provider powered by experienced people that drives effective and positive change for companies and global influencers.
With an unparalleled track record that can speak for itself, Ruckus specializes in customer and core strategic engagements, which consistently drives more significant action and awareness for clients. Ruckus has won many awards and has been featured on CNN, CBS, ABC, Adweek, The Wall Street Journal, etc.
Contact Email
info@ruckusco.com
Contact Number
+16468324603
Social network
A young company in the market, Kobe Digital, is a programmatic future-focused marketing agency that truly appreciates and succeeds in building long-term relationships. Irrespective of business size or client budget, using the right marketing, design, and technology mix, they deliver best-in-class marketing solutions with full integrity and honesty.
They have an experienced team with a knack for creative solutions, understanding business, and analytical capabilities. With a knack for understanding the millennials, Kobe Digital is known for reaching the key demographics better than the others.
We are a team specialized in taking care of online Reputation or, more commonly known as, Web Reputation.
Through the use of specific applications we operate both in the removal of any content harmful to one’s image present on the web, and in the construction and maintenance of the optimal digital reputation in order to improve one’s credibility, be it corporate, professional or even just personal, on the web itself.
Right to be forgotten, protection of privacy, web reputation, terms that until recently were completely unknown to most, today are gaining more and more weight as awareness increases of how much one’s existence on the market is directly dependent on the relative online reputation.
Contact Email
info@lyfemarketing.com
Contact Number
4045967925
Social network
The California-based futuristic web design firm is one of the fastest-growing marketing agencies helping B2B companies worldwide establish an online brand presence, building an engaging website, utilizing content, and digital marketing to drive inbound leads.
The full-service boutique B2B agency will make you stand out in the crown with a mobile website and holistic marketing strategies that will help you navigate users to your site intuitively, find information with just a few clicks, drive traffic, and encourage visitors to convert into valuable leads.
Contact Email
jeremy@bopdesign.com
Contact Number
619.330.0730
Social network
With Huemor as your digital partner, you will definitely outperform and excel! One of the leading website design and development agencies focused on adding value to B2B and B2C businesses by using unique storytelling techniques, agile methodologies, and a design-thinking approach to creating great websites that people will love.
Having an award-winning website themselves, they will give you a website that people will gladly revisit and improve your key metrics, brand display, and SEO ranking. With a simple yet effective and transparent process, they focus on creating user experiences that connect and translate into things that matter.
Contact Email
sayhi@huemor.rocks
Contact Number
(631) 393-6116
Social network
OVERVIEW
FOCUS
WHY AND WHO IS THIS GUIDE FOR?
A COMPLETE RESEARCH GUIDE TO CHOOSE THE CORRECT WEBSITE DESIGN AND DEVELOPMENT COMPANY.
This research guide is meant to provide knowledge and educate decision makers about various important factors to be considered while selecting the correct website design and development company for their digital projects.
Are you a business owner, entrepreneur, marketing director, MarCom professional, or well-funded start-up, aiming to uplift your digital presence ? Are you specifically wishing to build a website to promote your product, brand, or even idea?
If yes, you have landed on the perfect research guide for your needs.
In this guide, we have not only curated the top web design companies for you to choose but have also taken an effort to help you understand the necessity and impact of A-class websites.
This guide further expands upon everything you need to analyse and select the correct web design company. What makes companies the best, however, are its teams that produce amazing and award-winning work. Hence, it is equally important to understand the key profiles and experts who are involved in a web design team before choosing one for your project.
You might be wondering how to find companies with these teams that will produce top-quality work for you? There are a few things you need to look out for. Top website design & development agencies have certain important qualities which need to be verified before choosing an agency. Every agency also has its own unique website development process but there is a certain set process that is ideal. We have expanded upon it to make your website project seamless.
Needless to say, you must understand the process of your selected few agencies before freezing on one. Do due research and analysis as your website is going to add to your brand value. You only want to choose the best for it. In this guide, we have also covered the latest web design trends of 2023 for you to possibly get acquainted with and discuss with your team. We also cover the various fee / pricing models web agencies follow to assist you in making a sound financial choice.
This research guide is a work of our massive individual and cumulative experience of our teams in the digital realm.
A WEBSITE WITHOUT VISITORS IS LIKE A SHIP LOST IN THE HORIZON.
– DR. CHRISTOPHER DAYAGDAG
