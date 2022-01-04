cronaca

Chris Evans in Talks to Play Gene Kelly in Film Produced by John Logan

by Ufficio Stampa
4 January 2022
chris-evans-in-talks-to-play-gene-kelly-in-film-produced-by-john-logan

Chris Evans is in talks to step into the shoes of legendary actor Gene Kelly in a developing film project produced by John Logan, Variety has confirmed. According to a source close to the project, the untitled film is based on Evans’ original idea in which a 12-year-old boy who works on the MGM Lot in […]

%d bloggers like this: