chris-noth-absent-from-‘and-just-like-that’-doc-promo-after-scandal

Cutting ties. Chris Noth seemingly is not set to appear in the upcoming And Just Like That documentary after he was accused of sexual assault by multiple women.

The trailer for And Just Like That … The Documentary, which HBO Max shared on Monday, January 31, included stars such as Sarah Jessica Parker, Kristin Davis, Cynthia Nixon, Sara Ramírez and Nicole Ari Parker. Noth, 67, however, was not in the footage despite reprising his role as Mr. Big earlier in the season.

Noth’s absence comes after he was previously scrapped from the upcoming finale of the Sex and the City revival series. The Wisconsin native, whose character died during the And Just Like That premiere, was meant to appear to help Carrie Bradshaw (Parker) find closure in Paris.

In December 2021, Noth made headlines when several women came forward with allegations against him in separate interviews with The Hollywood Reporter. One woman, who used the name Zoe in the profile, claimed that Noth “rape[d] her from behind” in 2004. Another woman, who was called Lily, recalled an alleged assault at his New York City apartment after meeting the actor in 2015.

After the story was published, the Law & Order alum denied the allegations in a statement to Us Weekly.

“The accusations against me made by individuals I met years, even decades, ago are categorically false,” he stated. “These stories could’ve been from 30 years ago or 30 days ago — no always means no — that is a line I did not cross. The encounters were consensual. It’s difficult not to question the timing of these stories coming out. I don’t know for certain why they are surfacing now, but I do know this: I did not assault these women.”

That same month, Noth was dropped by his representation at A3 Artists Agency and was fired from CBS’ The Equalizer as more allegations surfaced — all of which Noth denied.

In the aftermath of the accusations, Parker, 56, Nixon, 55, and Davis, 56, issued a joint statement addressing their former costars scandal.

“We are deeply saddened to hear the allegations against Chris Noth,” they wrote in a message shared to all their Instagram Stories in December 2021. “We support the women who have come forward and shared their painful experiences. We know it much be a very difficult thing to do and we commend them for it.”