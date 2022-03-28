cronaca

Chris Rock Declines to File Police Report After Will Smith Slap at Oscars, LAPD Says

by
28 March 2022
chris-rock-declines-to-file-police-report-after-will-smith-slap-at-oscars,-lapd-says


The Los Angeles Police Department confirms to Variety that Chris Rock has “declined to file a police report” following an altercation with Will Smith at the 94th Academy Awards. Smith took to the stage during the 2022 Oscars and slapped Rock after the comedian made a joke about Jada Pinkett Smith. A full statement from […]

