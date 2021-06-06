christina-ricci-joins-‘the-matrix-4’

Christina Ricci has joined the cast of “The Matrix 4.”

An updated press kit from Warner Bros. on the untitled film includes Ricci’s name in the all-star cast, which features Keanu Reeves, Carrie-Anne Moss, Jada Pinkett Smith, Yahya Abdul-Mateen II, Priyanka Chopra Jonas, Jonathan Groff and Neil Patrick Harris, to name a few. No details were provided as to Ricci’s role in the sci-fi film, though she is known for playing characters that lean toward the unconventional. Warner Bros. declined to comment on the casting, and representatives for Ricci did not immediately respond to Variety‘s request for comment.

Ricci and “The Matrix 4” director Lana Wachowski previously worked together in 2008 on “Speed Racer.” Ricci broke through in 1991 with her portrayal of Wednesday Addams in “The Addams Family,” and had continued success as a teenager in “Casper” and “Now and Then.” Ricci has also starred in “Sleepy Hollow,” “Monster,” “Fear and Loathing in Las Vegas,” “The Lizzie Borden Chronicles” and “The Smurfs 2.”

The fourth “Matrix” installment is set to premiere on Dec. 22 in theaters and on HBO Max. Though plot details are being kept under wraps, we know that Reeves and Moss are reprising their roles as Neo and Trinity, respectively. Pinkett Smith is also returning as Niobe, but the roles of most of the other actors in the cast have not been disclosed.

“The Matrix 4” is written by Wachowski, David Mitchell and Aleksander Hemon, based on characters created by Wachowski and her sister, Lilly. Terry Needham, Garrett Grant and Bruce Berman are executive producers, with Wachowski, Grant Hill and James McTeigue also producing.

Collider was the first to report the news of Ricci’s casting.