On 6-22-2009 at 5:25 p.m., Christopher Hill was fatally shot in the area of 17th Street and Long Avenue. Christopher was seated in a parked vehicle with a goup of his friends when a suspect fired at his vehicle. The situation was a drug-related an gang-related incident.

If you have any information, please contact the Lorain Police Department Criminal Investigations Bureau at (440) 204-2105, or after hours, the Communications Center, at (440) 204-2100, or e-mail may be sent directly to detectives using the form below. All information will be strictly confidential.

If you prefer to make a completely anonymous tip, you may do so using our anonymous tip411 service using THIS LINK.