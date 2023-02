CIF-SS Girls Basketball Playoffs: Saturday’s Scores, Matchups And Schedule For Next Round

Scores from Saturday’s games in the CIF Southern Section girls basketball playoffs and the updated matchups and schedule for the next round.

CIF-SS GIRLS BASKETBALL PLAYOFFS

OPEN DIVISION

Saturday

Pool play, Round 1

Pool A

Sierra Canyon 74, Bishop Montgomery 35

Sage Hill 63, Ontario Christian 53

Pool B

Etiwanda 82, Corona Santiago 43

Mater Dei 67, Windward 54

Wednesday, Feb. 15

Pool play, Round 2

Pool A

Ontario Christian (0-1) at Sierra Canyon (1-0)

Bishop Montgomery (0-1) at Sage Hill (1-0)

Pool B

Windward (0-1) at Etiwanda (1-0)

Corona Santiago (0-1) at Mater Dei (1-0), 5 p.m.

DIVISION 1

Second round, Saturday

Rosary 68, North Torrance 48

Esperanza 40, Long Beach Poly 39

Oaks Christian 61, Corona Centennial 56

Marlborough 55, Woodbridge 35

Harvard-Westlake 68, Oxnard 49

Orange Lutheran 69, Sonora 54

Lynwood 58, St. Paul 50

Chaminade 58, King 46

Quarterfinals, Wednesday, Feb. 15, 7 p.m.

Rosary at Esperanza

Oaks Christian at Marlborough

Harvard-Westlake at Orange Lutheran

Lynwood at Chaminade

DIVISION 2AA

Second round, Saturday

La Salle 45, Rolling Hills Prep 30

Canyon Country Canyon 56, Paramount 41

San Clemente 57, Ventura 56

Redondo 57, South Pasadena 34

San Juan Hills 52, Downey 43

Fairmont Prep 44, San Dimas 34

Santa Monica 61, Crescenta Valley 55

Hart 55, Bonita 46

Quarterfinals, Wednesday, Feb. 15, 7 p.m.

La Salle at Canyon Country Canyon

San Clemente at Redondo

Fairmont Prep at San Juan Hills

Santa Monica at Hart

DIVISION 2A

Second round, Saturday

Brentwood 73, Northview 32

Cypress 59, Aliso Niguel 35

Keppel 57, Calabasas 47

Portola 60, St. Mary’s Academy 54

Village Christian 55, Los Altos 53

Riverside Poly 64, Glendora 59

Culver City 53, Yucca Valley 47

Leuzinger 77, Shadow Hills 41

Quarterfinals, Wednesday, Feb. 15, 7 p.m.

Brentwood at Cypress

Portola at Keppel

Village Christian vs. Riverside Poly

Leuzinger at Culver City

DIVISION 3AA

Second round, Saturday

Los Osos 56, Xavier Prep 36

Louisville 64, Northwood 55

Pioneer 51, Los Alamitos 48

Moreno Valley 52, Bishop Amat 47

El Dorado 53, Whitney 44

Murrieta Valley 65, Highland 64

Sunny Hills 45, Holy Martyrs 37

Flintridge Prep 57, Corona del Mar 46

Quarterfinals, Wednesday, Feb. 15, 7 p.m.

Louisville at Los Osos

Pioneer at Moreno Valley

El Dorado at Murrieta Valley

Flintridge Prep at Sunny Hills

DIVISION 3A

Second round, Saturday

Rancho Christian 91, Buena 58

South Torrance 54, Bell Gardens 40

Santa Ana Calvary Chapel 70, Ridgecrest Burroughs 60

Cantwell-Sacred Heart 44, La Canada 35

Chino 48, Great Oak 31

Anaheim 76, Hesperia 72 (2OT)

Trinity Classical 50, Torrance 44

Campbell Hall 80, Lakewood 64

Quarterfinals, Wednesday, Feb. 15, 7 p.m.

South Torrance at Rancho Christian

Santa Ana Calvary Chapel at Cantwell-Sacred Heart

Chino at Anaheim

Trinity Classical at Campbell Hall

DIVISION 4AA

Second round, Saturday

Buena Park 76, Rio Hondo Prep 40

Irvine 52, Edison 47

Long Beach Jordan 48, Glendale 41

Flintridge Sacred Heart at Shalhevet, Monday, 5 p.m.

Aquinas 42, Knight 37

Silverado 61, Montclair 43

La Habra 58, El Toro 43

Rialto 45, Riverside North 31

Quarterfinals, Wednesday, Feb. 15, 7 p.m.

Buena Park at Irvine

Long Beach Jordan at TBD

Silverado at Aquinas

Rialto at La Habra

DIVISION 4A

Second round, Saturday

Yeshiva at Bishop Diego, Monday, 6 p.m.

Godinez 40, Bermuda Dunes Desert Christian 38

California Lutheran 38, Avalon 36

Notre Dame Academy 47, San Jacinto 45

Canyon Springs 53, Arrowhead Christian 44

Laguna Beach 53, Quartz Hill 36

Oakwood 33, Dana Hills 32

Crossroads 56, Pasadena Poly 43

Quarterfinals, Wednesday, Feb. 15, 7 p.m.

TBD vs. Godinez

Notre Dame Academy at California Lutheran

Canyon Springs at Laguna Beach

Oakwood at Crossroads

DIVISION 5AA

Second round, Saturday

St. Margaret’s 56, Ocean View 36

Immaculate Heart 54, Geffen 46

South Hills 72, Faith Baptist 33

Garden Grove Pacifica 39, Edgewood 26

Gahr 43, Hesperia Christian 33

Coachella Valley 36, Santa Ana 32

Marina 40, El Rancho 39

Nordhoff 62, Ramona 61

Quarterfinals, Wednesday, Feb. 15, 7 p.m.

Immaculate Heart at St. Margaret’s

South Hills at Garden Grove Pacifica

Gahr at Coachella Valley

Marina at Nordhoff

DIVISION 5A

Second round, Saturday

St. Monica 71, Alhambra 35

Malibu 43, Orange 42

San Gorgonio 33, Tahquitz 25

Riverside Prep 40, San Gabriel Academy 29

West Valley 66, Nogales 27

Ramona Convent 59, El Monte 32

Newport Christian 51, Pasadena Marshall 48

Oak Park 63, Coastal Christian 21

Quarterfinals, Wednesday, Feb. 15, 7 p.m.

St. Monica at Malibu

Riverside Prep at San Gorgonio

Ramona Convent at West Valley

Oak Park at Newport Christian

Vito Califano