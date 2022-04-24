cinemacon-honorees-include-saudi-arabia,-focus-features,-‘dune’-team

In addition to Constantin Films’ Martin Moszkowicz receiving CinemaCon’s Career Achievement in Film, other executives will be feted at this year’s trade show. Global Achievement in Exhibition Renana Teperberg Chief Commercial Officer, Cineworld Group Teperberg lives the lifestyle of her CinemaCon Global Achievement in Exhibition Award. As chief commercial officer at Cineworld Group, Teperberg lives […]

Mi piace: Mi piace Caricamento...