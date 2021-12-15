cineplex-wins-ca$1.2-billion-judgment-in-busted-cineworld-sale

Cineplex has won a CA$1.2 billion judgment against Cineworld, the owner of Regal Cinemas in the U.S., over an acquisition deal that collapsed at the height of the pandemic last year. Cineworld is based in London and is the world’s second largest theater chain after AMC. In December 2019, the company agreed to acquire Cineplex, […]
Like this:
Like Loading...
Cineplex has won a CA$1.2 billion judgment against Cineworld, the owner of Regal Cinemas in the U.S., over an acquisition deal that collapsed at the height of the pandemic last year. Cineworld is based in London and is the world’s second largest theater chain after AMC. In December 2019, the company agreed to acquire Cineplex, […]
Condividi:
Like this: