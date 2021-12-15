cronaca

Cineplex Wins CA$1.2 Billion Judgment in Busted Cineworld Sale

15 December 2021
Cineplex has won a CA$1.2 billion judgment against Cineworld, the owner of Regal Cinemas in the U.S., over an acquisition deal that collapsed at the height of the pandemic last year. Cineworld is based in London and is the world’s second largest theater chain after AMC. In December 2019, the company agreed to acquire Cineplex, […]

