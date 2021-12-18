cronaca

Cinerama Dome Eyes Reopening in 2022

by Ufficio Stampa
18 December 2021
cinerama-dome-eyes-reopening-in-2022

Hollywood’s historic Cinerama Dome theater could finally be getting ready to reopen, as an application notice for a liquor license was posted outside the theater on Thursday. There are plans to open the theater, potentially in the first half of 2022, a studio executive confirms. The Arclight Hollywood, which included the Cinerama Dome, shuttered at […]

