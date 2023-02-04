city-cashes-in-climate-credits-to-cut-down-on-gas-bills

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – SDG&E residential gas customers will receive $43.40 back on their February gas bill as a form of early distribution of the state’s climate credits. Customers will also receive $60.70 off their March electricity bill.

The city’s legislators agree these “refunds”, or cash-ins on the state’s climate credits, are not a long-term solution to record high gas prices.

KUSI’s Logan Byrnes was joined by former city attorney Mike Aguirre to discuss legislators’ attempts to quell outrage at recent gas prices.

Vito Califano