City leaders introduce bill to hold dealers accountable for client overdoses

by valipomponi
11 Marzo 2023
SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – Assembly member Brian Maienschein partnered with Mayor Todd Gloria to introduce AB 367 this week which aims to hold drug traffickers accountable for deaths and injury that occurs as a result of the sale of illicit substances.

The two leaders announced the legislation on Friday, citing the deaths of over 800 San Diego County individuals directly resulting from fentanyl.

valipomponi

