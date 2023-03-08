city-of-mishawaka-hiring-police-officers

If you’re interested in becoming a police officer, the City of Mishawaka is hiring and they’re offering incentives.

Recruits can get up to $5,000 signing bonus for New Hires with No Law Enforcement Experience! The first step is to submit an application for Patrol Officer by April 5th, to be part of of the Mishawaka Police Department’s Testing Day, which is set for April 15th.

For officers already serving in other parts of Michiana, the City of Mishawaka would is offering lateral transfers, that come with a signing bonus up to $10,000.

INFORMATION ON APPLYING TO BECOME A POLICE OFFICER:

INFORMATION FOR OFFICERS TO START THE LATERAL PROCESS:

