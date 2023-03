SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – The Ocean Beach Pier, the longest pier in the world, has been periodically closed during the last four winters.

When it was originally made, it took 14 months to complete and was estimated to last between 40 and 50 years. The pier will turn 57 next month.

Now, the city is moving forward on plans to replace the iconic pier.

