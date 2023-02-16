city-of-san-diego-targets-youth-softball-team’s-temporary-lighting

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – Another conflict between the City of San Diego and the DIY efforts of community members sprung up in Clairemont in the second week of February.

The parents of a children’s softball team installed temporary lighting on the team’s home field so their girls could get more practice time.

After complaints by nearby residents, the city told the parents they would have to remove the lighting.

KUSI’s Dan Plante reported live with the softball team and concerned parents from the field.

During the 6PM hour of Good Evening San Diego, Plante spoke with some of the girls on the team:

