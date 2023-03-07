city-pushes-to-reintroduce-surveillance-streetlights,-public-to-be-consulted

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – San Diego police pushed to outfit streetlights in the Gaslamp District with surveillance tools. San Diego City Council will need to vote on the matter within the coming weeks.



The city released a map of the proposed placements for these streetlights.

Before the money can be spent and the project completed, a recently implemented city ordinance requires the public to weigh in before any decisions can be made. Nine public forums were scheduled within five days to adhere to this ordinance.

The sessions are scheduled for:

March 6, 1 p.m.-4 p.m., Otay Mesa-Nestor Branch Library, 3003 Coronado Ave.;

March 6, 5 p.m.-8 p.m., Rancho Penasquitos Library, 13330 Salmon River Road;

March 7, 1 p.m.-3 p.m. Education First Building, 3455 Kenyon St.;

March 7, 6 p.m.-8:30 p.m., Balboa Park Club, 2150 Pan American Road West;

March 8, 1 p.m.-3 p.m., SDPD Mid-City Division station, 4310 Landis St,;

March 8, 5 p.m.-7 p.m., City View Church, 8404 Phyllis Place;

March 9, noon-3 p.m., Mira Mesa Library, 8405 New Salem St.;

March 9, 5 p.m.-7:30 p.m., Bridge Church, 3714 Teak St.; and

March 10, 11 a.m.-1:30 p.m., La Jolla Recreation Center, 615 Prospect St.

KUSI’s Matt Prichard went live with details.