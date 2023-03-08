Climate plan makes room for new coal, gas without breaching carbon targets: Bowen by Vittorio Rienzo 9 Marzo 2023 Comments 0 The federal government is refusing the Greens’ demand for a veto on fossil fuel projects to be built into the safeguard mechanism. Vittorio Rienzo Condividi:TwitterFacebookMi piace:Mi piace Caricamento... 0 comments on “Climate plan makes room for new coal, gas without breaching carbon targets: Bowen” Leave a Reply Annulla risposta Navigazione articoli Previous Post Previous Post Next Post Next Post
0 comments on “Climate plan makes room for new coal, gas without breaching carbon targets: Bowen”