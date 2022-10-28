club-social,-abu-dhabi’s-award-winning-music-festival,-starts-today

Lovers of great music will be flocking to Yas Links, Yas Island, Abu Dhabi from tomorrow as the epic music festival, Club Social, is ready to begin. The much anticipated 3-day festival, running from October 28th to 30th, will feature some of the best international and local musical talents, along with a host of exciting activities to ensure a bumper weekend of fun.

Proudly brought to you by BRAG in association with the Department of Culture and Tourism – Abu Dhabi (DCT Abu Dhabi), Miral, and Live Nation, fans can look forward to a star-studded line-up descending on the picturesque venue with the festival kicking into full gear from tomorrow.

With the likes of EXAMPLE, The Kaiser Chiefs, and Clean Bandit (DJ Set), along with some local talents and DJs taking to the stage on days 1 and 2, fans are in for a phenomenal musical affair. To top off the weekend, an energetic Battle of the Bands will take place on day 3, where the best emerging talents will battle it out to be crowned champion and take home a whopper prize.

During the Battle of the Bands competition guests will be able to stay refreshed with a bumper 5-hour Halloween themed brunch from 2pm-7pm with the best dressed will receive tickets to Amplified Festival!

Day 1 and 2 will also feature a free Halloween afterparty that is open to the public kicking off at 12am! Guests can rock out until the early hours of the morning listening to the eclectic beats of DJ Nuffsaid on both Friday and Saturday.

DAY 1

Kicking off proceedings at 7 pm on Friday, festivalgoers can get warmed up with a tasty Happy Hour with buy one get one offers as they listen to the funky, deep & disco house music of DJ Pinkfish. “I Predict a Riot” might ensue next as the incredible British indie rock band Kaiser Chiefs, who “Never Miss a Beat,” will make you feel like you were “Born to be a Dancer” as they bring their explosive energy to the Club Social stage.

To continue the momentum, there’s certainly no place we would “Rather Be” as global electropop sensations Clean Bandit turn up the heat and set the festival alight. As if that wasn’t enough, DJ Nuffsaid will take charge of the free afterparty to keep all the ravers going ’til the early hours of the morning.

Schedule

7 to 9pm – Buy one get one free Happy Hour and tunes by DJ Pinkfish

9 to 10:30pm Kaiser Chiefs

10:30 to 12am Clean Bandit (DJ set)

12 to 2am Free Afterparty with DJ Nuffsaid

General Admission AED 175

Gold AED 295

Free entry after 12am

DAY 2

Things will pick up right where they were left off as doors open at 5 pm for another double dose of Happy Hour until 7 pm. DJ Pinkfish will then again get the crowd moving with some crowd-pleasing anthems and stylish remixes.

English musician, singer, songwriter, rapper, and record producer, EXAMPLE will be performing a wide range of his floor-fillers to make for a fantastic Saturday night of entertainment. Fans will want to make sure they “Stay Awake” and not miss all the action as EXAMPLE will make you feel like “Kids Again”. Make sure you’re the “Last Ones Standing” at the end of the night and don’t miss any of the eclectic range of hits from the multi-award-winning artist.

Schedule

5 to 7pm Buy one get one free Happy Hour

7 to 9pm DJ Pinkfish

10 to 11:00pm EXAMPLE

11:30 to 2am Afterparty with DJ Nuffsaid

General Admission AED 225

Gold AED 395

Free entry after 12am

Tickets now on sale starting from AED50 via www.tickermaster.ae and www.platinumlist.net

DAY 3

The final day of this epic festival will see the UAE’s best rising stars battle it out in Club Social’s Battle of the Bands. This superb Battle of the Bands will showcase some of the emerging talents on offer in the UAE and give exciting young hopefuls a platform to demonstrate their fantastic ability.

While guests listen to the newest up-and-coming artists on the UAE music scene, there will also be a Halloween Brunch from 2-7 pm to keep guests refreshed during the energetic competition. A winner in the Battle of the Bands will be announced to close out the festival, earning themselves a cash prize of AED25,000 and AED5,000 worth of studio time and an opening slot for next year’s festival! Taking their turn at impressing brunch-goers will be the likes of Gorgeous George, 13 Daze, Ark Angelz, Problem Child, The Tasty Biscuits, The Black Dunes, and The Boxtones, who will all be hoping they have what it takes to come out on top.

To really add a little bit more excitement to proceedings, the best dressed on the day will receive free tickets to Amplified Festival where they can see the likes of One Republic and CAS.

Schedule

2 to 7pm Halloween Brunch + Battle of the Bands

General Admission AED 25

Best dressed will win tickets to Amplified Festival

Brunch packages:

House Pouring AED 250

6 drink vouchers + 3 food vouchers – house hops, grape and spirits

Premium Package AED 350

8 drink vouchers + 3 food vouchers – premium hops, grape and spirits

The extravaganza will provide residents and tourists with not only great music, but it will also be packed out with fire dancers, jugglers, face painting, glitter art, white henna along with plenty of Instagrammable opportunities. Also boasting a range of incredible F&B vendors, fans can look forward to tucking into a range of delicious bites and refreshing beverages while enjoying all the phenomenal music on show.

Vendors Include:

The Bar by Yas Links

Amerigos

Brassa

Forest Café

Meatology Shop & Grill

Wingstop

Here-O

Black Auto Riksha

Sheesha Lounger

Created by BRAG in partnership with Yas Island, Live Nation and DCT Abu Dhabi, Club Social 2022 will include an immersive program of live music and entertainment perfectly created with music lovers in mind to enjoy throughout the three-day event.

A limited number of tickets are still available on Ticketmaster and Platinum List, so get yours now before they’re gone.

Check out the categories below:

DAY 1:

General Admission AED 175

Gold AED 295

DAY 2:

General Admission AED 50

Gold AED 100

DAY 3:

General Admission AED 25

3-DAY FESTIVAL PASS

Friday, October 28th to Sunday, October 30th

General Admission AED 345

Gold AED 595

For more information, see www.clubsocial.ae/ and social media pages: www.facebook.com/clubsocial.ae/ and www.instagram.com/clubsocial.ae/ or hashtag #SocialinRealLife