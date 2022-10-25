club-social-announces-a-bumper-line-up-of-food-vendors-that-will-complement-perfectly-the-superb-music-on-show

One of the biggest events on Abu Dhabi’s music scene, Club Social, is nearing closer, and the anticipation is growing even higher as the final selection of food vendors has just been confirmed for this unbeatable music festival. Fans can look forward to tucking into a range of delicious bites and refreshing beverages while enjoying all the phenomenal music on show in what promises to be an epic weekend of entertainment, food, beverages, and feel-good vibes.

The Bar by Yas Links

The Bar by Yas Links will be on hand to serve you and your friends and keep your spirits up throughout the day. Don’t miss out on the happy hours during days 1 & 2, and make sure to get your Late Brunch Package on day 3 as the bands battle it out. With plenty of offers running every day, The Bar by Yas Links will make sure you’re refreshed all festival long.

Happy Hour for Days 1 & 2:

Buy 1 Get 1 Free for the first two hours after doors open.

Friday, October 28: 7:00 – 9:00 pm

Saturday, October 29: 5:00 – 7:00 pm

Brunch prices for Day 3:

House Pouring for AED250 – 6 drink vouchers (hops, grape, house spirits) + 3 food vouchers

Premium Package for AED350 – 8 drink vouchers (premium brands) + 3 food vouchers

Amerigos

Amerigos is bringing the fun to Club Social along with a menu bursting with delicious Mexican classics. For the ultimate Mexican experience, check out their spec-TACO-lar dishes from Guacamole, Nacho Buckets, and Quesadillas. The Amerigos food truck will be ready to satisfy all your cravings with a sprinkle of fun added in for good measure.

Brassa

Brassa is where Mexico meets the pub with a menu that feeds your soul! Enjoy the mouth-watering rib eye sandwich, melt in the mouth pulled BBQ brisket, and the range of special dishes with a hint of British flair from fish fingers to chicken strips. What more can you ask for to keep you fueled up all weekend long?

Forest Café

Dive into a range of Asian-fusion dishes from Forest Café including a Japanese Burger, Chicken Teriyaki, Miso Ramen, Chicken Supreme Katsu Curry, Japanese Tempura, Sushi, and Japanese desserts like Mochi, Japanese Crepe and much more. Bringing you the flavours of the orient, Forest Café is here to take your taste buds on a journey of discovery.

Meatology Shop & Grill

Here’s where food meets sustainability at Meatology Shop & Grill. A well-presented ethical butchery that specialises in juicy burgers, signature steak sandwiches, loaded fries, flavoursome milkshakes, and more. Adding some sizzle to your diet, this is the spot to enjoy filling up on the most succulent cuts the ethical way.

Wingstop

It’s time to get messy as you get your fill of the finest wings at the wing experts. Wingstop will be pulling up to Club Social ready to serve up guests a medley of different flavours from cajun to garlic parmesan along with tasty sides like seasoned fries, onion rings, corn, veggie sticks, apple pies, and more. Do you have what it takes to concur the atomic sauce or are BBQ wings more your thing? Get fed with great bites and great vibes all at once at Wingstop.

Here-O

Just what your sweet tooth is craving, at Here-O they will make sure they DONUT kill your vibe as they bring a fantastic collection of donuts to town from strawberry, chocolate, vanilla, and more. For those that don’t want to waste their cheat day can opt for Here-O’s healthy vegan option desserts to satisfy their cravings. Fans are in for a ‘hole’ lot of fun!

Black Auto Riksha

For guests that are looking for a quick chill then Black Auto Riksha has just the thing with their tempting selection of ice cream. With a variety of flavours available from chocolate to vanilla there is sure to be something to please everyone.

Sheesha Lounge

For fans of hubbly bubbly, Club Social will have a dedicated lounge for them to enjoy. The outdoor lounge will also guests to enjoy a variety of flavoured hubbly bubbly while grooving out to the impeccable array of quality music on offer.

Ensuring that every craving is taken care of, Club Social is geared up to welcome fans for an unforgettable festival of culinary delights between October 28th and 30th. In what promises to be the most electrifying music and food-lovers event of the year, make sure you don’t miss out by visiting www.clubsocial.ae and buy your tickets now at www.ticketmaster.ae.

For more information, see www.clubsocial.ae/ and social media pages: www.facebook.com/clubsocial.ae/ and www.instagram.com/clubsocial.ae/

or hashtag #SocialinRealLife #ClubSocial

The post Club Social Announces A Bumper Line-Up Of Food Vendors That Will Complement Perfectly The Superb Music On Show first appeared on Abu Dhabi Blog.

valipomponi