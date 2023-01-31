ClubsNSW chief executive sacked after religious comments

by Vittorio Ferla
31 Gennaio 2023
The chief executive of the state’s powerful clubs lobby, Josh Landis, has been sacked after he linked Premier Dominic Perrottet’s religion with his push for gambling reform.

