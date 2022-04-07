‘clueless’-cast:-where-are-they-now?

Totally buggin’! Believe it or not, the Clueless movie is more than 20 years old. While that may make someone like Amber say, “Whatever,” it’s giving fans a sense of nostalgia.

Dedicated fanatics were especially excited to learn that some of the cast members reunited in March 2019. Alicia Silverstone, Paul Rudd, Donald Faison and Breckin Meyer took the stage at the Chicago Comic & Entertainment Expo for a panel dedicated to the 1995 film.

Silverstone posted pictures of her reunion with the trio at C2E2 on Instagram, captioning one snapshot of the foursome: “So much fun hanging out with these boys today #paulrudd @donald_aison and @breckinmeyer! They had me laughing so hard on our panel. Such a great day at #c2e2.”

“Rollin’ with the homies…” Faison, who played Murray Duvall, captioned a similar photo. (That phrase was coined by the “tragically unhip” Tai, originated by the late Brittany Murphy.)

During the panel, Silverstone, Rudd and Meyer reflected on working with Murphy, who passed away in 2009 at the age of 32. She died from a combination of pneumonia, anemia and multiple-drug intoxication.

“I love when she [as Tai] says, ‘You’re a virgin who can’t drive,’” the Batman & Robin actress, who played leading lady Cher Horowitz, said. “It’s just one of my favorite moments of the whole movie. It’s just, her face scrunches up so good.”

The Ant-Man actor, who played Cher’s ex-stepbrother, Josh, chimed in: “She was a sweet person, too. She was … she was just always so smiley. And sweet.”

Meyer, who originated the role of Murphy’s onscreen love interest, Travis Birkenstock, also sang the actress’ praises, calling her, “Ridiculously talented.”

Fellow former costars Stacey Dash, Jeremy Sisto, Elisa Donovan and Justin Walker were noticeably absent from the event.

In June 2021, Donavan revealed where she thought her character, Amber, would be today.

“I always think that Amber would be married to someone extremely wealthy and driving him crazy. I’m sure he travels a lot just so that he doesn’t have to be around her,” she told Us Weekly exclusively at the time. “And she probably has some sort of a fashion line, but she definitely is a little bit like an Andy Warhol where she’s not really doing the art, but she’s getting a lot of the credit for it.”

