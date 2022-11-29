CLYMB™ Abu Dhabi Celebrates Three Years Of Ultimate Indoor Adventures With An Exceptional Flight Show By Red Bull Athletes

CLYMB Abu Dhabi, the region’s ultimate indoor adventure hub,celebrated its third anniversary with an exceptional flight show by Red Bull athletes Dani Roman, Maja Kuchzynska and the Emirati Athlete Omeir Saeed.

Home to the world’s largest indoor flight chamber and the region’s tallest indoor climbing wall, The SUMMYT , CLYMB Abu Dhabi features a heart-pumping indoor skydiving experience supervised by the facility’s trained instructors and five climbing walls of varying heights and difficulty, where guests aged 3 years and above can enjoy a visit like no other.

For more information and to purchase tickets, please visit: https://www.clymbabudhabi.com/

Located on Yas Island, CLYMB Abu Dhabi the UAE’s ultimate adventure hub. It is just minutes away from, Ferrari World Abu Dhabi, home to a variety of family- friendly rides and attractions, Yas Waterworld, the world’s first and only Emirati-themed waterpark and Warner Bros. World Abu Dhabi, an incredibly immersive indoor theme park.

Vittorio Rienzo