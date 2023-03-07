CLYMB Abu Dhabiis inviting the gals to challenge themselves at their special ladies night and reach new heights at the UAE’s ultimate indoor adventure hub on March 9 from 5:00 pm – 9:00 pm.

Home to two record-breaking experiences, female guests can get their hearts pumping like never before with total privacy and an all-female staff. Guided by a team of expert female instructors, guests can put their skills to the test with a two-minute flight experience inside the world’s largest indoor skydiving chamber and a 60-minute access to three of CLYMB Abu Dhabi’s rock-climbing walls.

For more information, please visit: https://www.clymbabudhabi.com/en/experiences/ladies-night

Located on Yas Island, CLYMB Abu Dhabi the UAE’s ultimate adventure hub. It is just minutes away from, Ferrari World Abu Dhabi, home to a variety of family- friendly rides and attractions, Yas Waterworld, the world’s first and only Emirati-themed waterpark and Warner Bros. World Abu Dhabi, an incredibly immersive indoor theme park.

The post CLYMB™ Abu Dhabi Hosts Ladies’ Night This Thursday first appeared on Abu Dhabi Blog.

Vito Califano