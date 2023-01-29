Coal reservation scheme stokes fears for BHP’s Mt Arthur mine by Ufficio Stampa 29 Gennaio 2023 Comments 0 BHP is reassessing the future of Mt Arthur coal mine, the biggest in the Hunter Valley, as the NSW government prepares to enforce new coal price caps. Ufficio Stampa Condividi:TwitterFacebookMi piace:Mi piace Caricamento... 0 comments on “Coal reservation scheme stokes fears for BHP’s Mt Arthur mine” Leave a Reply Annulla risposta Navigazione articoli Previous Post Previous Post Next Post Next Post
0 comments on “Coal reservation scheme stokes fears for BHP’s Mt Arthur mine”