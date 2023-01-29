Coal reservation scheme stokes fears for BHP’s Mt Arthur mine

by Ufficio Stampa
29 Gennaio 2023
Comments 0
coal-reservation-scheme-stokes-fears-for-bhp’s-mt-arthur-mine


BHP is reassessing the future of Mt Arthur coal mine, the biggest in the Hunter Valley, as the NSW government prepares to enforce new coal price caps.

Ufficio Stampa

0 comments on “Coal reservation scheme stokes fears for BHP’s Mt Arthur mine

Leave a Reply

%d blogger hanno fatto clic su Mi Piace per questo: