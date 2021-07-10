Cohen Media Group and Curzon Scoop U.S., U.K. Rights to Francois Ozon’s Cannes Competition Film ‘Everything Went Fine’ (EXCLUSIVE)

Cohen Media Group and Curzon have jointly acquired all U.S. and U.K. distribution rights to “Everything Went Fine,” Francois Ozon’s film with Sophie Marceau, which just world-premiered in competition at Cannes and earned a warm critical welcome.

The deal was negotiated by CMG senior VP Robert Aaronson, Curzon Artificial Eye’s managing director Louisa Dent and Sébasten Beffa and Nicolas Brigaud-Robert at Playtime.

“Everything Went Fine” marks Marceau’s first time working with Ozon, one of France’s most critically laureled helmers. The drama is based Emmanuèle Bernheim’s novel “Everything Went Well” and centers on a woman as she is confronted with her father’s declining health following a stroke. Sick and half-paralyzed in his hospital bed, André asks Emmanuèle to help him end his life. The film explores the father-daughter relationship.

Written and directed by Ozon, “Everything Went Fine” also stars Géraldine Pailhas, Charlotte Rampling, Hanna Schygulla, Éric Caravaca and Grégory Gadebois.

“’Everything Went Fine’ is a touching film that has captured the heartfelt attention of so many here in Cannes,” said Aaronson at Cohen Media Group.

Charles Cohen said the company has seen “great success with Ozon’s films and our continued relationship has been deeply rewarding. We look forward to bringing another one of his films to U.S. audiences.”

Dent said the film moves audiences because it “refuses sentimentality.” “The last moments of life are shown to contain the same mix of humor, resentment, love, jealousy and farce as all the days that preceded it. Ozon powerfully conveys that assisted dying is not a depressive rejection of life but a positive choice of dignity in death,” said Dent.

Sebastien Beffa at Playtime said, “Both Curzon and Cohen Media Group are integrated independent companies and controlling both cinemas and distribution gives them a true competitive advantage.”

“It guarantees the best exposure for our film aside from the fact that we have a longstanding relationship with both companies,” added Beffa.

“Everything Went Fine” marks the fourth film directed by Ozon to be released in the U.S. by Cohen Media Group, following “Double Lover,” “The New Girlfriend” and “In the House.”

The film is produced by Mandarin Production, Playtime, FOZ, and France 2 Cinema.