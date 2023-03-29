college-student-out-on-$750,000-bond-after-allegedly-stabbing-17-year-old-girl-to-death-in-convenience-store-parking-lot

Late Sunday night, 17-year-old Halia Culbertson was stabbed to death. Now, the 18-year-old woman charged with her murder is out on bond.

The incident occurred in a far northeastern neighborhood of Columbus, Ohio, according to the Columbus Division of Police. Officers responded at 11:48 p.m. that night. The victim was rushed to a nearby hospital but succumbed to her lone wound soon thereafter.

Police say Bryanna Barozzini admittedly swung a knife at the victim during some sort of a fight, according to local Fox affiliate WSYX.

The defendant is currently charged with one count of murder under Ohio law, according to court records reviewed by Law&Crime.

She was arraigned on Tuesday in Franklin County Municipal Court.

The conditions of her bond, which was set at $750,085 and paid on Tuesday, prohibit her from any contact with the victim’s family. Barozzini is also prohibited from visiting the scene of the crime or possessing firearms, ammunition, or any other weapons.

The paper reports the alleged altercation occurred at 161 Carryout, a convenience store and tobacco shop. The incident reportedly began inside and then spilled out into the parking lot, according to witnesses and surveillance footage. Barozzini was found later at her home in the relatively-high income Columbus suburb of Westerville.

The younger girl died at 12:24 a.m. on Monday at the OhioHealth Riverside Medical Center, according to The Columbus Dispatch.

“On March 27th 2023 our sister was taken from us unexpectedly and tragically,” a GoFundMe started by the deceased girl’s sibling reads. “Please find it in your heart to help, anything will help. Halia was the most loving and outgoing person, she cared for all close to her and she was loved by all of us dearly. We are asking for donations to help Halia go out big like she would want.”

The girl’s obituary strikes similar themes:

On March 27, 2023, our sister was stolen from us in a way that was unexpected as well as heartbreaking. Please try to find it in your heart to help, as any contribution, no matter how small, will be greatly appreciated. Halia was the most generous and outgoing of people. She demonstrated genuine concern for those who were significant to her, and all of us held her in the highest regard. We are putting out a call for donations in the hopes of assisting Halia in having a heartfelt farewell that is in line with what she would have wanted. Thank you kindly. She was the most beautiful person I have ever seen, and she had the most giving heart. May God bless each and every one of you, and please accept my sincere gratitude for the outpouring of affection and aid. In honor of a member of our community who left this world far too soon, we humbly request that Big Walnut provide some of the assistance and support that we receive to this family. The unimaginable anguish of losing a child is something that no parent should ever have to go through. I sincerely hope that this family is aware that they may rely on the love and support that we will provide for them.

Barozzini was arrested on Monday.

Investigators have arrested an 18-year-old woman in the fatal stabbing of a 17-year-old girl that occurred on March 26, 2023, in the 5600 blk. of on Emporium Sq. Bryanna Barozzini was identified as a suspect & has been charged with murder. pic.twitter.com/1BkyWE3MYC — Columbus Ohio Police (@ColumbusPolice) March 27, 2023

An attorney for the defendant told a judge this week that there are issues related to self-defense that will be raised as the case progress, but declined to go into specifics, according to WSYX.

Barozzini is a Westerville North High School graduate who is currently attending Columbus State, the TV station reported. Her lawyer said on Tuesday that she has cooperated with law enforcement and pointed to her lack of criminal history.

“Our young people, their lives are ending just too quick,” Louis Barnett, who buys his lottery tickets from the corner store where the violence unfolded, said in comments to WSYX. “It’s scary to know that things like this are going on, and in time I really believe that it’s going to work itself out.”

The defendant’s next court date is currently slated for April 6.

