colorado-man-murdered-girlfriend,-attacked-her-son-and-abducted-her-grandson:-cops

A man murdered his girlfriend, attacked her son, and kidnapped her grandson, according to cops in Denver, Colorado. Clemente Flores-Hernandez, 43, was booked into the city’s Downtown Detention Center on Saturday, online records show.

Police said they got called out to the residence in the 4700 block of Durham Court at approximately 8:15 p.m. on Friday. A 911 caller said his mother was shot at the home and he was following the person responsible, according to the probable cause affidavit.

During the investigation, the father said he and his son had been in the basement of the home. His mother called them up for dinner. Only the child went upstairs.

“[The son] said several minutes later he heard numerous gunshots,” the affidavit stated. “[The son] said he went upstairs after hearing the gunshots and while he was still going upstairs, he observed the defendant, Mr. Flores-Hernandez approaching him with a gun pointed at him. [The son] said that he began struggling with the defendant over the gun and during this struggle the gun discharged. [The son] described the gun as being empty, and out of ammunition, and this is when he said the defendant threw the gun. [The son] said the defendant then began to physically assault [The son] by placing his hand around [The son] throat and pushing him up against a wall. [The son] reported he was unable to breathe, was dizzy and felt he was going to lose consciousness.”

The son said he managed to get away and tried to run off, but he could not because he was having trouble breathing, according to the affidavit. Flores-Hernandez allegedly grabbed the grandson and took off in a car. The father said he began following in another vehicle.

“[The son] continued to follow Mr. Flores-Hernandez on Eastbound I-70 towards Strasburg, CO,” officers wrote. “Near Mile Marker 312, Adams County Sheriff Deputies deployed stop sticks which disabled Mr. Flores-Hernandez’s Silver Nissan Altima. Mr. Flores-Hernandez exited the Silver Nissan Altima with [the grandson] in his arms and was eventually taken into custody.”

Officers said they saved the child and described him as uninjured.

Flores-Hernandez currently faces a count each of first-degree murder, attempted first-degree murder, and first-degree kidnapping.

Officers found the woman in the home’s living room. She had been shot at least once in the head, they said. There were three spent cartridge casings near the body, they claim.

The son said his mother and Flores-Hernandez “have been in a relationship for several years and have also lived together for several years,” according to the affidavit.

