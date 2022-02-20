‘coming-2-america’-dominates-2022-make-up-artists-and-hair-stylists-awards

The Make-Up Artists and Hair Stylists Guild (MUAHS, IATSE Local 706) held its ninth annual awards ceremony Saturday night at the Beverly Hilton Hotel. “Coming 2 America” dominated the night, taking home the awards for best contemporary make-up and hairstyling, in a surprise win, beating out Oscar frontrunners like “Dune,” “The Eyes of Tammy Faye” […]

