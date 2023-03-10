commission-seeks-public-input-on-new-standards-and-guidelines-for-historic-districts

The Historic Preservation Commission of South Bend and St. Joseph County has launched a public engagement campaign to gather input and feedback on its updated standards and guidelines for historic properties.

Owners and residents of historically designated properties are encouraged to fill out an online survey by visiting //together.southbendin.gov/hpc and attend one of two open houses to participate in the process and provide feedback. A presentation and workshop will be offered at 12pm and 6pm at each open house location and HPC staff will be available throughout the day.

Meeting schedule:

Tuesday, March 21 from 9am-7pm, Near Northwest Neighborhood Community Center, 1013 Portage Avenue

Thursday, March 23 from 9am-7pm, Howard Park Community Center, 219 S. St. Louis Boulevard

To learn more about the Historic Preservation Commission, visit www.southbendin.gov/hpc

