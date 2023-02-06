Community Meetings In The San Fernando Valley, Feb. 6-13

A view from the San Fernando Valley: Los Angeles City crews start the clean up after Santa Ana winds knocked down a massive tree in Woodland Hills, CA, on Thursday, Jan 26, 2023. Firefighters were calling in inspectors to check the structural integrity of a home, in the 4800 block of Topanga Canyon Boulevard, to determine if it may have to be red or yellow-tagged. No injuries were reported. (Photo by Gene Blevins/Contributing Photographer) Community meetings bring people together for exchange of ideas and memorable shared experiences. Here’s a sampling of meetings and charity/volunteer events in the San Fernando Valley area.

Feb. 6 Wings Over Wendy’s: Veterans of all services and ages, and their supporters, meet from 8:30-11 a.m. every Monday of the month. Location, 7401 Shoup Ave., West Hills. Contact Ed Reynolds, 818-884-4013. http://www.wingsoverwendys.com

Filing for Neighborhood Council Elections in the San Fernando Valley: Thinking about filing as a candidate for a neighborhood council? Chatsworth Neighborhood Council, using the “Selection” process, has a filing period from now to Feb. 16 (details: http://www.chatsworthcouncil.org/2023-selection).

Also, Feb. 3 was the opening date for filing if you are a stakeholder in one of these nine councils: Arleta, Foothill Trails District, Mission Hills, North Hills East, Pacoima, Panorama City, Sunland-Tujunga, Sun Valley Area and Sylmar (filing closes for these councils on March 20). Stakeholder requirements to participate vary by council. For information on qualifications: empowerla.org/about-neighborhood-councils.

For other neighborhood councils (21) in the San Fernando Valley, check the filing dates in February here: bit.ly/3isaQ3H

Sherman Oaks Neighborhood Council: A board meeting is scheduled, 6:30 p.m. Check the agenda page on the website for how to join the meeting on Zoom or by phone. Voicemail, 818-503-2399. http://www.facebook.com/ShermanOaksNC. http://www.shermanoaksnc.org

Greater Valley Glen Council: A board meeting, 7 p.m. Join the meeting on Zoom here: bit.ly/3HTxYCq. By phone, 669-900-9128 and use ID: 86997596259 and #. http://www.facebook.com/GVGCouncil; http://www.greatervalleyglencouncil.org/

Mission Hills Neighborhood Council: A board meeting, 7 p.m. Join the meeting on Zoom here: bit.ly/3g7ifAQ. By phone, 888-475-4499 and use ID: 85922722779 and #. Voicemail, 818-869-4577. Email: board@mhnconline.org. http://www.facebook.com/MissionHillsCouncil. http://www.mhnconline.org

Feb. 7 Clases de conversacíon en inglés/English Conversation Class: Join the class and develop communication, grammar and vocabulary skills, 2-3:30 p.m., and also every Tuesday. Sun Valley Branch Library, 7935 Vineland Ave. 818-764-1338. Details: bit.ly/3hPaOmG

Granada Hills North Neighborhood Council: A board meeting, 6:30 p.m. Join the meeting on Zoom: bit.ly/3bJst8l. By phone, 833-548-0282 and use ID: 98538834487 and #. Email: info@ghnnc.org. ghnnc.org

Feb. 8 Sepulveda Basin Vision Plan – Community Open House: A presentation by the City of Los Angeles Bureau of Engineering, 6 p.m. Reservations requested here: bit.ly/sbvpcm1. Encino Community Center, 4935 Balboa Blvd., Encino. http://www.encinonc.org/

Porter Ranch Neighborhood Council: A board meeting is scheduled, 6:15 p.m. Join the meeting on Zoom here: bit.ly/3uN9Ho1. By phone, 669-900-6833 and use ID: 94783511596. Voicemail, 818-217-0279. Email: board@prnc.org. prnc.org

Book Club with Pacoima Branch Library: Discusses “Horse” by Geraldine Brooks, 6:30 p.m. Request the Zoom link in advance by email to pcoima@lapl.org (put “Book Club, Feb. 8” in the subject line). The group will choose the March book at this online meeting. Location, 13605 Van Nuys Blvd. 818-899-5203. Details: bit.ly/3X5RnVb

NoHo Neighborhood Council: A board meeting, 6:30 p.m. Join the meeting on Zoom here: bit.ly/3OV0Onb. By phone, 877-853-5257 and use ID: 89865436144 and #. Email: info@nkhonc.org. http://www.nohonc.org

Woodland Hills – Warner Center Neighborhood Council: A board meeting, 6:30 p.m. Join the meeting on Zoom here: bit.ly/3YpNR9o. By phone, 669-900-6833 and use ID: 96493712127 and #. Voicemail, 818-639-9444. whcouncil.org

North Hollywood North East Neighborhood Council: A board meeting is scheduled, 7 p.m. Check the agenda page on the website for how to join the meeting on Zoom or by phone. Email: board@nhnenc.org. http://www.facebook.com/NoHoNorthEast. nhnenc.org

Sunland-Tujunga Neighborhood Council: A board meeting, 7 p.m. Join the meeting on Zoom here: bit.ly/3fAW5Vi. By phone, 888-475-4499 and use ID: 91892785703 and #. Voicemail, 818-951-7411. http://www.stnc.org/

Van Nuys Neighborhood Council: A board meeting is scheduled, 7 p.m. Join the meeting on Zoom here: bit.ly/3g4f3Yl. By phone, 669-900-6833 and use ID: 83366296988 and #. Voicemail, 818-533-8662. Email: info@vnnc.org. vnnc.org

Feb. 9 California State University, Northridge’s VITA Clinic Income Tax Preparation: Appointments required for the free sessions, 2-6 p.m., and every Thursday through April 13. Check the website link for details on what you need to bring to an appointment and also the link to make an appointment. Sun Valley Branch Library, 7935 Vineland Ave. 818-764-1338. Details and reservations: bit.ly/3kNvwEu

Feb. 10 NoHo Online Book Club: Discuss a book of your choice that you think others would enjoy, 10 a.m. Request the Zoom link in advance and by email to nohlwd@lapl.org (put “NoHo Online Book Club, Feb. 10” in the subject line). Location, 5211 Tujunga Ave. 818-766-7185. Details: bit.ly/3DF3gdH

Current Events Nonfiction Book Club at Studio City Branch Library: Discusses “There Is Nothing for You Here: Finding Opportunity in the 21st Century” by Fiona Hill, noon. Location, 12511 Moorpark St.. 818-755-7873. Details: bit.ly/3YrLhQS

Feb. 13 Book Club with Sun Valley Branch Library: Discusses “The Maid” by Nita Prose, 4:45-5:30 p.m. Request the Google Meet link in advance and by email to ebarrera@lapl.org (put “Book Club, Feb. 13” in the subject line). Location, 7935 Vineland Ave. 818-764-1338. Details: bit.ly/2XJ1Xoh

Feb. 15 Burbank Police Department’s Community Meeting on Military Equipment Report: The public is invited to the meeting on a discussion of the department’s “2022 Annual Military Equipment Report,” 5 p.m. Burbank residents unable to attend may watch the meeting online on the city’s YouTube channel and on local TV 6. City of Burbank Community Services Building, Room 104, 150 N. Third St. Sgt. Brent Fekety, 818-238-3240 or email: bfekety@burbankca.gov. http://www.burbankpd.org

Adult Book Club at Studio City Branch Library: Discusses “The Personal Librarian” by Marie Benedict, 6:30 p.m. This is also available on Zoom; request the link in advance by email to studio@lapl.org (put “Adult Book Club, Feb. 15” in the subject line). Location, 12511 Moorpark St. 818-755-7873. Details: bit.ly/3H1G9ME

Charity and Volunteer Jewish Big Brothers Big Sisters: The organization is seeking volunteer mentors. Upcoming information sessions, 6 p.m. Feb. 16 and March 15. Information on the work they do and to register for a meeting, http://www.jbbbsla.org/mentorship/#volunteer

LA Sanitation and Environment’s City Facilities Recycling Program’s Clothing Drive: Donations of new or gently-used (washed and clean) jackets and sweaters, pants, shirts and socks for children, men and women are accepted through March 3. Items may be donated, 9 a.m.-4 p.m. Monday-Friday (closed, however, on Feb. 20). Two locations in the San Fernando Valley: East Valley District Yard, 11050 Pendelton St., Sun Valley, and West Valley District Yard, 8840 Vanalden Ave., Northridge. See other drop-off locations on the website. 213-485-2260. Email: san.cfrp@lacity.org. lacitysan.org

Tujunga Monday Night Bingo with Knights of Columbus: The organization holds the game night that generates funds for local charities. Early bird games, 6:30 p.m., and regular games at 7:30 p.m. Bingo games are set for multiple Monday dates. Buy-in $15. Our Lady of Lourdes Parish, auditorium, 7144 Apperson St., Tujunga. Details on Eventbrite: bit.ly/3S22nkb

Volunteers Cleaning Communities: Join the group for clean-up projects in the San Fernando Valley. Find a list of upcoming projects, and also how to make a donation for clean-up supplies, volunteerscleaningcommunities.com

Send information at least two weeks in advance to Holly Andres at holly.andres@dailynews.com. 818-713-3708.

Vito Califano