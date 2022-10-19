Comparing Lightning-Caused and Human-Caused U.S. Wildfires

Each year, thousands of acres of land are scorched by wildfires across the United States. While most of these fires are triggered by natural causes such as lightning, some are unfortunately caused by human activity.

This graphic by Gilbert Fontana uses data from the National Interagency Fire Center (NIFC) to show the number of acres burned across the U.S. between 2001 and 2021.

Year Acres burned (lightning-caused fires) Acres burned (human-caused fires) 2021 4,101,884 3,023,759 2020 4,123,523 5,998,813 2019 3,447,038 1,217,324 2018 3,127,003 5,640,489 2017 5,195,610 4,830,476 2016 1,743,385 3,766,610 2015 8,112,688 2,012,461 2014 2,012,843 1,582,770 2013 3,057,566 1,261,980 2012 6,825,989 2,500,249 2011 3,354,596 5,356,771 2010 2,119,275 1,303,449 2009 3,849,040 2,072,746 2008 1,862,477 3,429,991 2007 5,878,691 3,449,360 2006 5,468,901 4,404,844 2005 7,168,062 1,521,327 2004 7,011,023 964,800 2003 2,038,443 1,922,249 2002 4,097,593 3,077,119 2001 1,822,600 1,748,661

Historically, we can see that lightning-caused fires have led to more damage in the U.S., and this is especially true in the West region which includes states like California, Oregon, and Washington.

That said, it’s worth noting that in three out of the six years from 2016–2021, human-caused wildfires led to more damage.

valipomponi