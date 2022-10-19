Comparing Lightning-Caused and Human-Caused U.S. Wildfires

Each year, thousands of acres of land are scorched by wildfires across the United States. While most of these fires are triggered by natural causes such as lightning, some are unfortunately caused by human activity.

This graphic by Gilbert Fontana uses data from the National Interagency Fire Center (NIFC) to show the number of acres burned across the U.S. between 2001 and 2021.

Year Acres burned (lightning-caused fires) Acres burned (human-caused fires)
2021 4,101,884 3,023,759
2020 4,123,523 5,998,813
2019 3,447,038 1,217,324
2018 3,127,003 5,640,489
2017 5,195,610 4,830,476
2016 1,743,385 3,766,610
2015 8,112,688 2,012,461
2014 2,012,843 1,582,770
2013 3,057,566 1,261,980
2012 6,825,989 2,500,249
2011 3,354,596 5,356,771
2010 2,119,275 1,303,449
2009 3,849,040 2,072,746
2008 1,862,477 3,429,991
2007 5,878,691 3,449,360
2006 5,468,901 4,404,844
2005 7,168,062 1,521,327
2004 7,011,023 964,800
2003 2,038,443 1,922,249
2002 4,097,593 3,077,119
2001 1,822,600 1,748,661

Historically, we can see that lightning-caused fires have led to more damage in the U.S., and this is especially true in the West region which includes states like California, Oregon, and Washington.

That said, it’s worth noting that in three out of the six years from 2016–2021, human-caused wildfires led to more damage.

If you’re interested in learning more about wildfires, check out this article about The Relationship Between Climate Change and Wildfires

