congressional-art-competition-open-to-indiana’s-second-district

The annual Congressional Art Competition is open in the Second District.

It’s open to all high school students in the 2nd district.

Since the start of the contest in 1982, more than 650,000 high school students have submitted a piece. Submissions will be accepted from March 27 through April 14.

Winning submissions will be displayed for one year in the US Capitol, with all of the other winners throughout the nation. The artwork will also be show at the South Bend Airport.

To learn more and participate, you can visit 2nd District Congressman Rudy Yakym’s website.

Vito Califano