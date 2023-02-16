conjoined-yemeni-twins-successfully-separated-in-saudi-arabia





Conjoined Yemeni twins Salman and Abduallah were separated on Thursday in a successful operation carried out in Saudi Arabia, local media reported.

Each twin is undergoing a reconstruction surgery following the separation, in phase also deemed critical, Al Arabiya reported. It added that the twins were conjoined in the abdomen and pelvis area.

The separation process began in the morning at King Abdullah Specialized Children’s Hospital in Riyadh by a medical team led by Dr. Abdullah bin Abdulaziz al-Rabeeah, Adviser to the Royal Court and Supervisor General of King Salman Humanitarian Aid and Relief Center.

Al-Rabeeah told the state-affiliated al-Ekhbariya channel that Thursday’s operation was the 55th case in a series of operations that have been taking place in the Kingdom since 1990.

“We are happy of this success,” al-Rabeeah told the channel, thanking Saudi King Salman and Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman for their support. Al-Rabeeah also thanked the accompanying team for their work and commitment.

After the separation, Youssef al-Malihi, the twins’ father, thanked al- Rabeeah for his work and gave him a warm hug.

“We trust Dr. Rabeeah and his team These successes are nothing new to them,” al-Malihi told Al Arabiya.

“We [truly] appreciate their effort.”

