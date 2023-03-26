Contracts linked to consultant and Liberal MP warrant investigation, review finds

by pappa2200
26 Marzo 2023
Comments 0
contracts-linked-to-consultant-and-liberal-mp-warrant-investigation,-review-finds


Federal officials spent $374 million on contracts tainted by concerns over conflicts of interest and inadequate records, according to an internal review.

pappa2200

0 comments on “Contracts linked to consultant and Liberal MP warrant investigation, review finds

Leave a Reply

%d blogger hanno fatto clic su Mi Piace per questo: