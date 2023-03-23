Corporate profits: Macron favors ‘exceptional contribution’ over tax by Vittorio Ferla 23 Marzo 2023 Comments 0 The government wants to require companies that employ more than 5,000 people and that are buying back shares to better share profits with employees. Vittorio Ferla Condividi:TwitterFacebookMi piace:Mi piace Caricamento... 0 comments on “Corporate profits: Macron favors ‘exceptional contribution’ over tax” Leave a Reply Annulla risposta Navigazione articoli Previous Post Previous Post Next Post Next Post
