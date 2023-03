SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – The county’s first naloxone vending machine was installed at the McAlister South Bay Regional Recovery Center in Chula Vista.

Naloxone is an inhalation spray used in an opioid overdose. It is a lifesaving drug that San Diego legislator have distributed in cities and pharmacies in order to address the fentanyl crisis.

KUSI’s Ed Lenderman went live with details.

