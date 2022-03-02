cronaca

Covid, anche i profughi ucraini potranno avere il Green Pass: vaccini e tamponi pronti all’hub di Termini

by
2 March 2022
covid,-anche-i-profughi-ucraini-potranno-avere-il-green-pass:-vaccini-e-tamponi-pronti-all’hub-di-termini
green pass

The post Covid, anche i profughi ucraini potranno avere il Green Pass: vaccini e tamponi pronti all’hub di Termini appeared first on StrettoWeb.

%d bloggers like this: