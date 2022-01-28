cronaca

Covid, oggi 8 morti al GOM di Reggio Calabria: età media 78 anni, “tutti avevano gravi malattie pregresse” [DETTAGLI]

by
28 January 2022
covid,-oggi-8-morti-al-gom-di-reggio-calabria:-eta-media-78-anni,-“tutti-avevano-gravi-malattie-pregresse”-[dettagli]
bollettino GOM reggio calabria 28 gennaio 2022

The post Covid, oggi 8 morti al GOM di Reggio Calabria: età media 78 anni, “tutti avevano gravi malattie pregresse” [DETTAGLI] appeared first on StrettoWeb.

%d bloggers like this: