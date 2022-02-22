CPH:DOX Unveils Lineup for Science Sidebar With A.I., Pandemic, Climate Crisis Among Topics

Copenhagen Intl. Documentary Film Festival (CPH:DOX), which runs in-person from March 23 to April 3, has unveiled its Science sidebar, a program consisting of 15 science-related films. Among the films are “A.I. at War,” which takes the viewer on a journey with an A.I. robot to some of the world’s conflict zones, “Pleistocene Park,” which […]

Like this: Like Loading...