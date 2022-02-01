craig-conover-admits-to-kristin-cavallari-hookup-after-love-triangle-rumors

Drama, drama, drama! During a trip to the Hamptons, Craig Conover sets the record straight on his and Kristin Cavallari’s rumored romance — sort of.

The Southern Charm star, 32, spoke out about the Uncommon James founder, 35, and their alleged fling during the Monday, January 31, episode of Summer House after being confronted by Paige DeSorbo.

“No, I’ll tell you, it was, like, I’ve hooked up with her before,” Craig told Paige, 29, during the episode after Lindsay Hubbard spilled his secret after he arrived at the vacation house as a guest of Paige. At the time, Paige thought her biggest worry for the weekend would be balancing her budding romance with Craig while not hurting her Winter House beau Andrea Denver’s feelings.

Lindsay, however, was confused by how “serious” the Sewing Down South creator appeared to be with Paige after she saw recent headlines about both Craig and Austen Kroll allegedly hooking up with the Hills alum.

The Very Cavallari alum sparked a friendship with Craig and Austen, 34, following her split from Jay Cutler in April 2020. More than a year later, the trio faced rumors of a love triangle. Cavallari, for her part, denied any romantic relationship with either Southern Charm star in July 2021.

“Normally, I don’t comment on this stuff. However, these rumors have been going on for about a year now,” the Balancing In Heels author said at the time, noting that people are claiming that she’s “involved in a love triangle, which is not true.”

The True Comfort author added, “I haven’t been involved in a love triangle since I was in high school,” referencing her relationship with teenage boyfriend Stephen Colletti and former classmate Lauren Conrad.

“This is a little f—king messy, dude,” the Hubb House PR founder told cameras on Monday’s episode, which filmed in July 2021.

After Lindsay asked Paige what was going on with her and Craig, she replied, “Obviously he is hooking up with other people and so am I. There’s a rumor he’s hooking up with Kristen. I thought it was Austen, not Craig.”

Lindsay then claimed that Austen told her it was Craig that was “f—king” the Laguna Beach alum and not him.

The allegation sent Paige into a tailspin — and Craig was equally as upset when he learned Lindsay was meddling in his relationship.

“Me and Paige can hook up with whoever, we’re all OK with it,” Craig told Lindsay before confronting Paige. “If you let Lindsay get in your head, you’re weaker than I thought. … Lindsay sucks,” he said.

The southern gentleman’s tone didn’t sit well with the “Giggly Squad” podcast cohost, who decided to directly ask him what the situation was.

“Lindsay, was like, on the, like, whole car ride with Austen, she was like, ‘Who was Kristin hooking up with? Craig or Austen?’” Paige said. Craig interrupted her to say that Austen “hates that I was making out [with Kristin].”

The Amazon Live fashion host appeared to be confused, saying, “I look like I’m in this love triangle that I didn’t ask to be in,” Craig, however, reassured her that wasn’t the scenario.

Paige replied, “Are you still f—king her?” but Craig didn’t answer. Instead, Bravo teased that the conversation would be continued next week.

Us Weekly confirmed in October 2021 that Paige and Craig are an item. The couple became Instagram official two months later, though it was later revealed that they first started seeing each other casually in May of that year.

Summer House airs on Bravo Mondays at 9 p.m. ET.