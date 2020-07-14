“crazy-rich-asians”-author-kevin-kwan’s-new-book,-“sex-and-vanity”,-will-be-made-into-a-movie

(*)(**)The latest novel from (***)(****)Crazy Rich Asians(*****)(******) author (*******)Kevin Kwan(******) has been picked up for feature film presentation, with (****)Sex and Vanity(*****) going to Sony Pictures just over a week after hitting store shelves.(********)

(**)This story isn’t part of the (****)Crazy Rich Asians(*****) trilogy, though it returns to themes of (*********)romance(******), riches, and racial and cultural identity.(********)

(**)(****)Sex and Vanity(*****) follows Lucie Churchill, a well-off woman with a Chinese-American mother, blue-blooded (**********)New York(******) father, an apartment on Fifth Avenue, and a wealthy fiancé.(********)

(**)She then has to deal with unexpected feelings when Chinese-Australian surfer George Zao suddenly turns up out of the blue.(********)

(**)They’d met years earlier on the sun-kissed island of (***********)Capri(******) and, at the time, she instantly despised him — and resented herself for her own attraction to him.(********)

(**)This time, however, it’s more difficult to deny him as a romantic interest.(********)

(**)(****)Sex and Vanity(*****) is presented as an homage to E. M. Forster’s (****************) classic (****)A Room with a View(*****) and, while (****)Crazy Rich Asians(*****) was distributed by Warner Bros, it’s Sony Pictures that has picked up the newest novel following a June (******************) debut.(********)

(************)

(*************)

(**)SK Global Entertainment remains a constant, having co-produced (****)Crazy Rich Asians(*****) and remaining on board for this new venture.(********)

(**)Upon release, (****)Sex and Vanity(*****) notched itself a place on the New York Times’ bestseller list and shot to first place on Apple’s US sales ranking.(********)

(**)With the project so early in production, announcements regarding the film’s director, screenwriters, and cast are yet to come.(********)

(**)As for Warner Bros, it continues to work on (****)Crazy Rich Asians(*****) sequels (****)China Rich Girlfriend(*****) and (****)Rich People Problems(*****).(********)

(**)Released in cinemas in August (***************), (****)Crazy Rich Asians(*****) made around $(*****************)m USD at the international box office on a production budget of $(******************)m.(********)

(**)Awards season brought two Golden Globe nominations, as well as nods from the Screen Actors Guild, Producers Guild of America, a Critics’ Choice win for Best Comedy, and various production accolades such as those for hair styling, costume design, and art direction.(********)

(**)(****)(Main and featured image: AFP)(*****)(********)

(**************)