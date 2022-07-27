You might think that making money on OnlyFans requires you to already have a large number of die-hard fans willing to shell out for access to your exclusive content. Of course having a big following on your other social channels will make it easier to attract paid subscribers on OnlyFans. Regardless of your follower count, we’re here to tell you that paid subscriptions are just the tip of the iceberg when it comes to monetizing on OnlyFans. So whether you’re still thinking about starting an OnlyFans, or you’re looking to make a little extra coin on your existing account, here are some creative ways to make money on OnlyFans.
OnlyFans 101
Okay, yes, we did just say that it’s not all about subscriptions, but that doesn’t mean subscriptions are completely irrelevant! The subscription model will always be fundamental to the OnlyFans creator model. Paid subscriptions allow you to set your own price for your followers to pay to get exclusive access to your quality content. And if you’re wondering how much you could earn in paid subscriptions, check out our earnings calculator.
On the other hand, there are creative ways to make money on OnlyFans using free subscriptions. The word “free” might not sound lucrative, but have no fear. We got you! As with paid subscriptions, a free subscription account still allows you to leverage paid messages, paid posts, paid access to live streams, and tips. By bringing people into your OnlyFans ecosystem for free, you’ll have an easier time attracting people who don’t know you already. Once they see how awesome your OnlyFans is, they might be willing to pay à la carte for posts, messages, and streams. After all the fantastic free content you’ve been bringing them, it’s the least they could do!
Advanced Mode
Now that we’ve covered the basics, let’s look at some more creative ways to make money on OnlyFans. Savvy OnlyFans creators have mixed and matched these features and tools for years to maximize their earnings! Why shouldn’t you?
Let Them Buy In Bulk
Instead of only thinking month-to-month for paid subscriptions, start thinking 3, 6, or 12 months at a time. With subscription bundles, you can reward your fans for their loyalty. Simply select what percentage discount you’d like to offer for any number of months. When the subscription ends, your fans will have the opportunity to re-subscribe at your usual rate.
Since they’ve been subscribed to your account for multiple months, they’ll have a harder time imagining their OnlyFans feed without you on it!
Make Them An Offer They Can’t Refuse
Like a good book, all you need is a hook to draw people in. With promotional discounts, you have the ability to offer potential subscribers access to your account at a discounted price. Extend your future fans a discount of anywhere between 5% and 100% off your normal price for up to thirty days. Who doesn’t love a sale?
Build Your Own VIP Section
Like anyone who’s been to a Costco knows, a good free sample can go a long way. With that in mind, a free account paired with a paid subscription account can be a creative way to make money on OnlyFans. By teasing some of your quality content on your free account, you can let your subscribers know that there’s more where that came from if they upgrade to your paid account!
But that’s not the only way to use the “upgrade” approach. Instead of a free account, you can offer two paid accounts: a lower-cost “basic” account, and a more exclusive (and expensive) “VIP” account. Face it– we’re all suckers for VIP status.
Offering two tiers of access has many benefits. It creates a more organic and pressure-free environment for you to cultivate new fans, which can help with paid subscriber retention down the road. It also gives your higher-tier subscribers a place to go within your OnlyFans ecosystem if they need to temporarily drop down a tier for budgetary reasons.
Don’t Be Shy About Asking For Tips
You’ve created incredible content for your fans. Give them the opportunity to show their appreciation by asking for tips. Tips, and tip menus, are also a handy way for your fans to request custom content, or the chance to connect with you directly. The point is, you work hard to entertain your fans and you deserve to be rewarded for it!
What creative ways to make money on OnlyFans have worked for you? Let us know in the comments!
The post Creative Ways To Make Money On OnlyFans appeared first on OnlyFans.
0 comments on “Creative Ways To Make Money On OnlyFans”