To keep our community safe, we moderate all of the content on OnlyFans including direct messages. If you post content that is not allowed on OnlyFans, it will be deactivated and we may suspend or terminate your OnlyFans account.
Our Terms of Service, Acceptable Use Policy, and Community Guidelines set out in detail what is, and what is not, allowed on OnlyFans.
Here are the most common reasons content is removed:
- It features someone whose age we cannot verify as 18+.
- It features someone who is over 18 and age verified, but pretending to be under 18 (including any role play).
- It is illegal in your country of residence (or the region where the content was captured).
- It features real blood, or could be considered violent or extreme.
- It is sexually explicit, and does not have all participants tagged or we are unable to verify the necessary documents.
- It involves any nudity in a public place where the general public is present.
- It involves nudity around animals.
- It features any real weapons, illegal drugs, or objects being used in a way such objects were not intended to be used.
For more information, please read our Terms of Service, Acceptable Use Policy, and Community Guidelines. If you believe your content was incorrectly moderated you can appeal this decision by completing our Deactivation Appeal Form.
The post Creator's Guide To Content Moderation appeared first on OnlyFans Blog.
