credit-suisse-delays-annual-report-after-last-minute-call-from-sec

By Noele Illien and Oliver Hirt

Credit Suisse has postponed publication of its annual report after a last-minute call from the United States Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), which raised questions about its earlier financial statements.

The unusual intervention by the American regulator is the latest blow for Credit Suisse as the lender reels from a series of scandals and setbacks that have sent its share price plunging and led clients to withdraw billions.

Vito Califano