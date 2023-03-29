credit-suisse-has-violated-us-tax-evasion-deal,-senate-committee-finds

By Louise Heavens

Credit Suisse violated a 2014 plea deal with U.S. authorities by continuing to help ultra-wealthy Americans evade taxes and concealing more than $700 million from the government, the U.S. Senate Finance Committee found on Wednesday.

After concluding a two-year investigation into Credit Suisse – which this month agreed to a rescue takeover by rival UBS – the committee said it had uncovered “major violations” of the 2014 agreement between the Swiss lender and the U.S. Department of Justice for enabling tax evasion.

