Credit Suisse’s collapse reveals some ugly truths about Switzerland for investors

by Vittorio Rienzo
21 Marzo 2023
Comments 0
credit-suisse’s-collapse-reveals-some-ugly-truths-about-switzerland-for-investors


For decades, Switzerland has sold itself as a haven of legal certainty for bond and equity investors. The collapse of Credit Suisse has raised some hairy questions.

Vittorio Rienzo

0 comments on “Credit Suisse’s collapse reveals some ugly truths about Switzerland for investors

Leave a Reply

%d blogger hanno fatto clic su Mi Piace per questo: