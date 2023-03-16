By Michael Shields

Credit Suisse is to borrow up to $54BN from the Swiss central bank to bolster liquidity and reassure investors after its shares slumped on fears of contagion from a banking crisis in the United States.

The central bank lifeline is expected to give the Swiss bank time to carry out a major overhaul it had already embarked on in 2022 to recover from a string of scandals, losses and lawsuits.

This content is for members only. Visit the site and log in/register to read.

The post Credit Suisse’s troubles – spies, money laundering and central bank cash appeared first on AML Intelligence.

Vito Califano